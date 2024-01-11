Expand / Collapse search
Boeing, bitcoin ETF and an SEC hack; Hertz dumps EVs

BlackRock, Grayscale, Ark Invest are among the firms rolling out bitcoin ETFs

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink tells Fox Business's Charlie Gasparino ingenuity is 'propelling' the economy and discusses ESG and Bitcoin on 'The Claman Countdown.'

US economy is stronger than most people think: BlackRock CEO Larry Fink

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink tells Fox Business's Charlie Gasparino ingenuity is 'propelling' the economy and discusses ESG and Bitcoin on 'The Claman Countdown.'

-The Boeing, Alaska Air crisis deepens after dummy door popped off mid-flight 

-Bitcoin gets an ETF for the first time ever after the SEC finally approved it; the move came after an embarrassing cybersecurity hack 

-Hertz throws in the towel on EVs

-Consumer inflation heats up … again 

-IRS sets new dates for 2024 tax season 

TOP STORY: BOEING ALASKA AIR: Boeing and Alaska Air are facing mounting issues after a panel of an aircraft popped off 16,000 feet in the air. While there were no fatalities, the fallout has been fierce from the FAA, canceled flights and passenger lawsuits…continue reading here. 

Alaska Airlines blowout

An investigation involving Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 on a Boeing 737-9 Max in Portland, Ore. (NTSB  / Fox News)

VIDEO: Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun gets emotional at an employee all-hands meeting. 

BOEING SHARES DROP 12% - 1-WEEK

BITCOIN BLESSED: After years of twisting in the wind, the Securities & Exchange Commission finally approved spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds…continue reading here. 

Ahead of the move, bitcoin topped $47,000 before retreating by week's end. Still, many see the approval as a bullish sign for cryptocurrencies. 

Bitcoin ETF, Bitcoin prices

  (FOXBusiness.com)

VIDEO: Grayscale CEO Michael Sonnenshein talks about his role in helping win approval. 

LIVE CRYPTO PRICES: FOXBUSINESS.COM

EMBARRASSING HACK: Ahead of the expected approval, hackers hijacked the SEC's X account. Following a frenzy, the SEC said its account was "compromised," while X said an internal investigation cleared Elon Musk's platform of any breaches. The FBI is investigating the incident.…continue reading here.

SEC Chairman Gary Gensler participates in a meeting of the Financial Stability Oversight Council at the U.S. Treasury on July 28, 2023 in Washington, DC. The council met to deliver an update on the Council’s Climate-related Financial Risk Committee and spoke on the transition from LIBOR. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

SEC Chairman Gary Gensler participates in a meeting of the Financial Stability Oversight Council at the U.S. Treasury July 28, 2023, in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images / Getty Images)

VIDEO: ARK Invest's Cathie Wood talks about her bitcoin ETF and the SEC's dupe. 

HERTZ REVERSES COURSE: It was good while it lasted, but now Hertz is hitting the brakes on electric vehicles and will sell 20,000 in favor of gas-powered cars…continue reading here.

Close-up of Chevy Bolt EV at Hertz rental location

A 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV parked in front of a Hertz rental location in Michigan.  (General Motors)

INFLATION COOKING: Consumer inflation is heating up again, in part due to housing costs, which could present a conundrum for the Federal Reserve and its plans to cut interest ratescontinue reading here. 

Family homes being build on residential street

Contractors work on a home under construction in Antioch, Calif. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

VIDEO: The Fed is looking at a potential squeeze, says one investor. 

TRACKING INFLATION 

TAX TIME! Uncle Sam's IRS released a series of updates for this year's tax season, including key dates and filing details… Get caught up on what you need to know here.

UNCLE SAM

A wax replica of Uncle Sam centers the "Madame Tussauds Wants You!" exhibit where Independence Day is celebrated every day with a brand new interactive experience July 18, 2016, in Washington, D.C. (Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds / Getty Images)

STOCKS REBOUND: The Nasdaq Composite led weekly gains for U.S. stocks, tacking on 3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 also rallied…more market coverage here. 

NASDAQ COMPOSITE 1-WEEK +3%

