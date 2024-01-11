Boeing, bitcoin ETF and an SEC hack; Hertz dumps EVs

-The Boeing, Alaska Air crisis deepens after dummy door popped off mid-flight

TOP STORY: BOEING ALASKA AIR: Boeing and Alaska Air are facing mounting issues after a panel of an aircraft popped off 16,000 feet in the air. While there were no fatalities, the fallout has been fierce from the FAA, canceled flights and passenger lawsuits.

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun gets emotional at an employee all-hands meeting.

BOEING SHARES DROP 12% - 1-WEEK

BITCOIN BLESSED: After years of twisting in the wind, the Securities & Exchange Commission finally approved spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds.

Ahead of the move, bitcoin topped $47,000 before retreating by week's end. Still, many see the approval as a bullish sign for cryptocurrencies.

Grayscale CEO Michael Sonnenshein talks about his role in helping win approval.

LIVE CRYPTO PRICES: FOXBUSINESS.COM

EMBARRASSING HACK: Ahead of the expected approval, hackers hijacked the SEC's X account. Following a frenzy, the SEC said its account was "compromised," while X said an internal investigation cleared Elon Musk's platform of any breaches. The FBI is investigating the incident.

ARK Invest's Cathie Wood talks about her bitcoin ETF and the SEC's dupe.

HERTZ REVERSES COURSE: It was good while it lasted, but now Hertz is hitting the brakes on electric vehicles and will sell 20,000 in favor of gas-powered cars.

INFLATION COOKING: Consumer inflation is heating up again, in part due to housing costs, which could present a conundrum for the Federal Reserve and its plans to cut interest rates.

The Fed is looking at a potential squeeze, says one investor.

TRACKING INFLATION

TAX TIME! Uncle Sam's IRS released a series of updates for this year's tax season, including key dates and filing details.

STOCKS REBOUND: The Nasdaq Composite led weekly gains for U.S. stocks, tacking on 3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 also rallied.

NASDAQ COMPOSITE 1-WEEK +3%

