Bitcoin trades around $38,000 as cryptocurrencies slide

Bitcoin was trading around $38,000 per coin Thursday morning, while rivals Ethereum and Dogecoin were trading around $2,700 and 33 cents per coin, respectively, according to Coindesk ,

Another big name may be entering the cryptocurrency scene.

Carl Icahn is reportedly interested in getting into cryptocurrency.

The 85-year-old activist investor told Bloomberg TV that he hasn’t bought cryptocurrencies yet, but he studies Bitcoin, Ethereum and the crypto sector to see where the opportunities are.

PayPal is working on a new feature that will allow users to withdraw Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies and transfer them into third-party digital wallets.

PayPal first announced its users would be able to buy and sell Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies on the platform in October.

The news came out of Coindesk's Consensus 2021 conference on Wednesday.

Cryptocurrency and videogaming helped to power Nvidia to record earnings.

Nvidia reported a record quarterly revenue and profit, propelled by demand for videogaming and cryptocurrency and despite a broad-based shortage of semiconductors.

The company's chips perform artificial-intelligence calculations and mining cryptocurrencies, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Nvidia's bet on cryptocurrency-mining has been volatile. The company suffered its worst quarterly revenue decline in almost a decade in its fiscal fourth quarter two years ago after cryptocurrency prices fell, making mining unprofitable.