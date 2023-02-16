Bitcoin hits six-month high

Over the last 24 hours, the price of bitcoin has climbed to a new six-month-high, reaching roughly $24,586 on Thursday.

The asset is at its highest levels since last August and is now up almost 50% in 2023, but remains well off its late-2021 high of $68,990.

Over the last month, bitcoin is up around 16%, after rising approximately 46% the last three months.

In other cryptocurrencies, Ether, the second-largest crypto, went up less than 1% to $1,630, as smaller cryptos or altcoins were more mixed, with Cardano 1% lower and Polygon 1% higher.

Meanwhile, memecoins were also mixed, with Dogecoin gaining 4% and Shiba Inu just below flat.