Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin hits six-month high

Bitcoin hit an all-time record high of $68,990 in 2021

Primetime Partners co-founder and chairperson Alan Patricof provides insight on investing and cryptocurrency and the push for electric vehicles on 'The Claman Countdown.' video

Is anyone investing in cryptocurrency anymore?

Primetime Partners co-founder and chairperson Alan Patricof provides insight on investing and cryptocurrency and the push for electric vehicles on 'The Claman Countdown.'

Over the last 24 hours, the price of bitcoin has climbed to a new six-month-high, reaching roughly $24,586 on Thursday.

The asset is at its highest levels since last August and is now up almost 50% in 2023, but remains well off its late-2021 high of  $68,990.

Over the last month, bitcoin is up around 16%, after rising approximately 46% the last three months. 

An illustration of bitcoins

Two bitcoin coins lie on a table.  (Fernando Gutierrez-Juarez/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa (Photo by Fernando Gutierrez-Juarez/picture alliance via Getty Images / Getty Images)

In other cryptocurrencies, Ether, the second-largest crypto, went up less than 1% to $1,630, as smaller cryptos or altcoins were more mixed, with Cardano 1% lower and Polygon 1% higher. 

Meanwhile, memecoins were also mixed, with Dogecoin gaining 4% and Shiba Inu just below flat.  

