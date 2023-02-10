Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Cryptocurrency

Crypto exchange settles with SEC over 'staking'

The crypto agreement could prove problematic for other platforms with similar services

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for February 9

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

The Securities and Exchange Commission settled a case with a cryptocurrency exchange and clamped down on one of its business practices.

The crypto exchange Kraken agreed to shut down its cryptocurrency staking service and pay $30 million in penalties to settle charges that it failed to register the program, the agency said on Thursday.

The move could become a problem for platforms with similar offerings.

Staking lets customers earn a yield by temporarily handing their crypto tokens over to an intermediary or a cryptocurrency network. 

JUDGE EXTENDS ORDER LIMITING SAM BANKMAN-FRIED'S COMMUNICATIONS

Gary Gensler SEC

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler. (Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg / Getty Images)

The settlement marks the SEC's first crackdown on the service offered by crypto exchanges, including most of the major exchanges in the United States.

"Whether it’s through staking-as-a-service, lending, or other means, crypto intermediaries, when offering investment contracts in exchange for investors’ tokens, need to provide the proper disclosures and safeguards required by our securities laws," said SEC Chair Gary Gensler in a statement. "Today’s action should make clear to the marketplace that staking-as-a-service providers must register and provide full, fair, and truthful disclosure and investor protection."

Kraken did not admit or deny the allegations in the SEC's complaint.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX BUSINESS' REAL-TIME CRYPTOCURRENCY PRICING DATA 

In a statement, Kraken said it is not ending its staking program. US clients will no longer have access and staking services for non-US clients will continue uninterrupted.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said a ban on staking for U.S. retail customers would be "a terrible path for the U.S." Coinbase also offers a staking service to its U.S. customers.

"We need to make sure that new technologies are encouraged to grow in the U.S., and not stifled by lack of clear rules," Armstrong said.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC. 57.09 -2.54 -4.26%

Shares of Coinbase were down more than 14% on Thursday.

Reuters contributed to this report.