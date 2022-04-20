Bitcoin price pauses following two-day rise
Bitcoin's price rise paused Wednesday morning after gains in the prior session.
Heading into Wednesday, bitcoin had been on a two-day winning streak.
During those two days, bitcoin gained more than 2%.
The cryptocurrency is down more than 9% month-to-date and off more than 10% year-to-date.
While cryptocurrencies have been down this year, they are still down less than crypto-related stocks.
In addition to bitcoin being down, ether is down 16%. As of Monday, the entire crypto market had fallen about 19%, according to data from CoinMarketCap, and reported by the Wall Street Journal.
Stocks of publicly traded, crypto-related companies have fallen as much as 60% so far this year, according to FactSet.
NTF OF JACK DORSEY'S FIRST TWEET LISTED FOR $48M ENDS WITH TOP BID OF LESS THAN $280
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|COIN
|COINBASE GLOBAL INC.
|151.27
|+6.11
|+4.21%
|SI
|SILVERGATE CAPITAL
|131.67
|+15.36
|+13.21%
|MARA
|MARATHON DIGITAL
|21.50
|+0.60
|+2.87%
|RIOT
|RIOT BLOCKCHAIN
|14.88
|+0.09
|+0.61%
|WULF
|TERAWULF
|5.83
|-0.15
|-2.51%
The largest U.S. exchange, Coinbase Global Inc., is down 40% year-to-date. Silvergate Capital Corp. is down 11%. Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. is down 35%. Riot Blockchain Inc. is down 33%. TeraWulf Inc., a Bitcoin-mining company, is down 61%.
On Monday, Coinbase closed at $145.16, the lowest price since its public debut in April 2021.
For Coinbase, the issue is trading volume has fallen sharply and that is where it derives a good amount of its revenue.
Technology stocks have been impacted since the Federal Reserve and other central banks signaled a rise in interest rates. The higher rates make riskier investments less attractive.