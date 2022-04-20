Expand / Collapse search
Bitcoin

Bitcoin price pauses following two-day rise

While cryptocurrencies have been down this year, they are still down less than crypto-related stocks

Bitcoin's price rise paused Wednesday morning after gains in the prior session.

Heading into Wednesday, bitcoin had been on a two-day winning streak. 

During those two days, bitcoin gained more than 2%.

Illustration of bitcoins. (iStock / iStock)

The cryptocurrency is down more than 9% month-to-date and off more than 10% year-to-date.

While cryptocurrencies have been down this year, they are still down less than crypto-related stocks.

In addition to bitcoin being down, ether is down 16%. As of Monday, the entire crypto market had fallen about 19%, according to data from CoinMarketCap, and reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Stocks of publicly traded, crypto-related companies have fallen as much as 60% so far this year, according to FactSet.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC. 151.27 +6.11 +4.21%
SI SILVERGATE CAPITAL 131.67 +15.36 +13.21%
MARA MARATHON DIGITAL 21.50 +0.60 +2.87%
RIOT RIOT BLOCKCHAIN 14.88 +0.09 +0.61%
WULF TERAWULF 5.83 -0.15 -2.51%

The largest U.S. exchange, Coinbase Global Inc., is down 40% year-to-date. Silvergate Capital Corp. is down 11%. Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. is down 35%. Riot Blockchain Inc. is down 33%. TeraWulf Inc., a Bitcoin-mining company, is down 61%.

On Monday, Coinbase closed at $145.16, the lowest price since its public debut in April 2021. 

For Coinbase, the issue is trading volume has fallen sharply and that is where it derives a good amount of its revenue.

Technology stocks have been impacted since the Federal Reserve and other central banks signaled a rise in interest rates. The higher rates make riskier investments less attractive. 