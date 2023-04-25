Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Cryptocurrency

Binance.US says no deal to Voyager Digital

Troubled crypto lender can’t pay creditors

close
Head of Republic Crypto Andrew Durgee discusses cryptocurrency regulation and possible 'headwinds' for Bitcoin. video

Andrew Durgee on cryptocurrency: Everyone is pushing for regulation at this point

Head of Republic Crypto Andrew Durgee discusses cryptocurrency regulation and possible 'headwinds' for Bitcoin.

Voyager Digital has confirmed Binance.US has shut down a deal to buy the bankrupt crypto lender's assets for $1.3 billion.

CRYPTO CRIMINALS BEWARE: AI IS AFTER YOU

Following Voyager’s bankruptcy last year, the company has been raising funds through an asset sale to repay its creditors.

Bitcoin and binary code

Representation of Bitcoin is seen with binary code displayed on a laptop screen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland, on Aug. 17, 2021. (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The company had initially agreed to sell its assets to major digital asset exchange FTX, but that deal fell apart when FTX imploded in November.

FTX HAS RECOVERED $7.3B IN ASSETS, BANKRUPTCY LAWYER SAYS

Binance.US stepped in later, but the acquisition was clouded by regulatory opposition. Last month, a federal judge temporarily stopped Voyager from completing the proposed deal, allowing the U.S. government more time to pursue challenges.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Reuters contributed to this report