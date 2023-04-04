Expand / Collapse search
Billionaires Bezos, Musk slide in Forbes World's Richest list

Forbes reported Bernard Arnault as the richest in the world

Betting against Elon Musk is like betting against Steve Jobs: Keith Fitz-Gerald

JPMorgan global market strategist Jack Manley and The Fitz-Gerald Group principal Keith Fitz-Gerald discuss Tesla's investor day and if now is the time for investors to get off the sidelines on 'The Claman Countdown.'

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Tesla CEO Elon Musk reportedly both saw their net worths decrease by tens of billions of dollars, causing their rankings on Forbes’ yearly list of the world’s richest people to slide by one spot in 2023. 

The world has a total of 2,640 billionaires, 25 of whom hold $2.1 trillion in value, Forbes reported Tuesday in its World Billionaires list. That represented a roughly 8.7% year-over-year decline. 

The top-five wealthiest people as determined by Forbes were the following:

Bernard Arnault

Bernard Arnault and Delphine Arnault

Bernard Arnault, CEO of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, and Delphine Arnault, Executive Vice President of Louis Vuitton, leave after the Spring/Summer 2020 collection show for fashion house Louis Vuitton during Men's Fashion Week in Paris, Franc (Reuters Photos)

Arnault and Musk have been trading off on holding the title in recent months, including the French luxury giant LVMH CEO supplanting him in December. On the magazine’s 2023 world billionaires list, Forbes pegged the net worth of Arnault and his family at $211 billion, marking a $53 billion jump from $158 billion the prior year.

Elon Musk

Musk

Elon Musk attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City.  (Theo Wargo/WireImage / Getty Images)

At $180 billion, Musk now sits in second place, with Forbes noting his activity on Twitter and Tesla investors reacting to his purchase of the social media platform in connection to his fortune plunging $39 billion year-over-year. In January, Guinness World Records bestowed upon Musk the record for the "largest loss of personal fortune," citing a $180-billion loss between November 2021 and January 2023.

Jeff Bezos

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos

Billionaire American businessman Jeff Bezos arrives for his meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the UK diplomatic residence in New York City, New York, U.S., September 20, 2021. (Michael M. Santiago/Pool via REUTERS / Reuters Photos)

Bezos’ estimated $114 billion net worth represented a 1-spot drop for the Amazon founder, according to Forbes. The $57 billion reduction in his fortune over the year reportedly beat those seen by other billionaires on the 2023 list, including Musk. Amazon, which has seen its stock price go down 38% in 12 months, commenced roughly 18,000 planned job cuts in January.

Larry Ellison

Oracle's Executive Chairman of the Board and Chief Technology Officer Larry Ellison gestures while giving a demonstration during his keynote address at Oracle OpenWorld in San Francisco, California September 30, 2014.  (REUTERS/Robert Galbraith / Reuters Photos)

Forbes reported Oracle chairman Larry Ellison had a personal fortune of $107 billion. In 2022, he was the eighth richest on the list. His boost in rankings was aided by Oracle rise 10% year-over-year in stock price, according to the outlet.

Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, pauses while playing bridge as part of the company annual meeting weekend in Omaha, Nebraska U.S. May 6, 2018.  (REUTERS/Rick Wilking/File Photo/File Photo / Reuters Photos)

The "Oracle of Omaha" held the No. 5 spot with a fortune of $106 billion, marking a $12 billion drop from 2022, according to Forbes. His company, Berkshire Hathaway, recently moved to buy up more shares of energy company Occidental Petroleum.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
LVMUY LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE 186.49 +1.77 +0.96%
TSLA TESLA INC. 192.58 -2.19 -1.12%
AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 103.95 +1.54 +1.50%
ORCL ORACLE CORP. 94.00 +0.08 +0.09%
BRK.A BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. 467,660.00 -2,100.00 -0.45%

