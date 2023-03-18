Expand / Collapse search
Warren Buffett talks banking crisis with Biden team

Buffett has a history rescuing companies during times of financial stress, aiding Bank of America and Goldman Sachs in the past

This is a crisis of faith, not a crisis of banking: Keith Fitz-Gerald

Fitz-Gerald Group principal Keith Fitz-Gerald says the bank coalition is not keeping the market afloat because many big traders believe there will be a bailout after the Dow responded negatively to collapses of Signature Bank and SVB.

The Oracle of Omaha has been in touch with Biden administration officials to lend his assistance during the current banking crisis.

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett has had multiple conversations with President Biden's team in recent days, according to Bloomberg.

 The calls have centered around Buffett possibly investing in the US regional banking sector in some way, but the billionaire 

Buffett has reportedly given advice and guidance about the crisis.

UBS CLOSING IN ON DEAL TO TAKE OVER STRUGGLING CREDIT SUISSE BANK: REPORT

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett (Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage / Getty Images)

Berkshire Hathaway's chief has a long history of stepping in to aid banks in crisis.

Among the companies Buffett has helped in the post are Bank of America and Goldman Sachs. 

Buffett gave Bank of America a cash injection in 2011 after its stock plunged amid losses tied to subprime mortgages. 

In 2008, Buffett gave Goldman a $5 billion lifeline to shore up the bank following Lehman Brothers' collapse.

BIG WEEK FOR MONEY MARKET FUNDS AMIDST FINANCIAL TURMOIL

FOX Business has reached out to Berkshire Hathaway for comment.

First Republic Bank branch

Close-up of sign with logo on facade at First Republic Bank branch in San Ramon, California. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images) / Getty Images)

This past week, US regulators unveiled extraordinary measures to calm customers, promising to fully pay out uninsured deposits in the failed banks. 

Biden’s team created backstops that don’t require direct government spending from taxpayers, including the Federal Reserve’s actions. 

Big US banks voluntarily deposited $30 billion to stabilize First Republic Bank this week.

BANKING SYSTEM ON THE VERGE OF A 'BEAR STEARNS MOMENT': FORMER FDIC CHAIR

Customers at SVB branch

Customers in line outside Silicon Valley Bank headquarters in Santa Clara, California. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The crisis began when Silicon Valley Bank, the nation’s 17th largest, was shut down by the FDIC a week ago as regulators moved to protect customers as it faced a liquidity crunch following a $2 billion loss.

It became the largest bank failure since the financial crisis. 

Federal regulators last Sunday, said New York-based Signature Bank was being shut down to protect consumers and the financial system following the collapse of SVB.