Biden admin picks Google chair to lead computer chip research: Report

The Biden administration will rely on the chairman of Google parent Alphabet, John Hennessy, and four other tech professionals for the research and development of new computer chips, the Commerce Department is expected to announce Tuesday, according to Reuters.

Part of last year's bipartisan $52.7 billion semiconductor manufacturing and research law, which also subsidizes new chip plants, the public-private partnership will lead research on next-generation chips while also creating high-paying jobs.

The Biden White House hopes the initiative will reduce dependence on major producers in China and Taiwan.

Among other economic factors, elevated consumer inflation stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic led to an insufficient amount of chips, causing a shortage in cars, washing machines and video game consoles.

"We want the NSTC to be an engine of innovation, supporting and extending U.S. leadership in semiconductor research, design, engineering, and advanced manufacturing for decades to come," Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in a statement. "This selection committee is the next step to helping us stand up the NSTC and ensure it succeeds for generations."

Hennessy, the Alphabet chairman, is also an electrical engineering and computer science professor at Stanford University.

The selection committee also includes Deloitte Consulting principal Janet Foutty, RAND Corp chief executive Jason Matheny, Anzu Partners venture capitalist and former Qualcomm QCOM.O executive Don Rosenberg and education nonprofit president Brenda Wilkerson.

Meanwhile, the nonprofit board will determine where in the U.S. to locate the center's research facilities.

Reuters contributed to this report.