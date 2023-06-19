Biden to unveil $600 million in additional climate spending

President Biden will announce plans to spend an additional $600 million on efforts to address climate change on Monday.

Biden will hold an event Monday in Palo Alto, California, touting his administration's efforts to bolster defenses against rising sea levels and associated weather catastrophes.

The funding includes $575 million to reinforce coastal infrastructure and $67 million to protect California's power grid from weather events.

"The funding will support innovative coastal resilience and adaptation solutions, such as building natural infrastructure, planning and preparing for community-led relocation, and protecting public access to coastal natural resources, that protect communities and ecosystems from sea level rise, tidal flooding, hurricanes, storm surge, among other severe climate impacts," the Biden administration said in a public statement.

Biden has maintained climate change as a top priority throughout his administration. Monday's move comes just months after the U.S. pledged another $1 billion donation to the United Nations' Green Climate Fund.

Biden's Monday climate event comes just before a series of 2024 campaign fundraising events the president also has scheduled in California. Biden will meet with tech billionaires and climate donors across the state this week in his largest fundraising push since announcing his 2024 re-election campaign.

Biden opened up his climate crusade on his first day in office, signing an executive order that caused the U.S. to rejoin the Paris climate accord that former President Donald Trump had withdrawn from.

Critics have blasted many of Biden's climate policies, however, arguing regulations could threaten millions of jobs and destabilize the economy.

More recently, the administration's efforts have caused exasperation among the public after officials were found to have explored crackdowns on gas stoves.