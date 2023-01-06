Expand / Collapse search
Bankruptcy

Bed Bath & Beyond bankruptcy could happen ‘this month’

Expert: Retailer losing too much money amid weakening economy to stay in business

Bed Bath & Beyond is expected to file for bankruptcy as early as this month, says one market expert.

"It appears the end is coming for Bed Bath & Beyond," Edward Moya told FOX Business. The senior market analyst for OANDA in New York added: "Bankruptcy announcements could come as soon this January when they report earnings, but it might take a few more months."

People with knowledge of the matter fold The Wall Street Journal the company is in the initial stages of planning for a bankruptcy and that the process may extend into February.

BED BATH & BEYOND DELIVERS GRIM WARNING

Shares of the domestic merchandise retailer tumbled Thursday when the company issued a going concern warning and said it would not be able to timely file it's quarterly earnings report. Bed Bath & Beyond expects to report third quarter earnings on Jan. 10.

Shares have fallen roughly 50% over the last week, increasing its losses to approximately 90% over one year.

TWITTER NOT SHOCKED BY REPORTS OF BED BATH & BEYOND COLLAPSE: 'ABANDONED POST-APOCALYPTIC STORE'

Going concern warning

Bed Bath & Beyond said: "Based on business performance for the three months ended November 26, 2022, the company has determined the need for additional time to complete its quarter-end close procedures."

It also concluded there is substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern. Such warnings are common ahead of bankruptcy filings or restructuring agreements with lenders.

BED BATH & BEYOND'S LIST OF STORE CLOSINGS

Financial forecast

holiday shopping

Analyst says Bed Bath & Beyond's existing debt, competition, and weakening economy could be too much to turn things around for the retailer.  (Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

On Thursday, the company said it expects net sales of approximately $1.259 billion, down 33% compared to $1.878 billion from the same time last year, reflecting lower customer traffic and reduced levels of inventory availability.

The net loss is forecast to widen to $385.8 million from $276.4 million. The number will include approximately $100.0 million of impairment charges which are subject to further review and potential adjustment.

"The troubled retailer is losing too much money and a quick turnaround seems unlikely given their debt situation, strong competition, and a weakening economy," Moya said.

The company is burning cash.

Net cash from operations was an outflow of $582.4 million in the quarter ended Aug. 27, compared to an inflow of $46 million in the prior year. The company ended with quarter with $135.3 million of cash, down from $440 million year over year.

