Bank of America totaled $1.2 billion in penalties, settlements in 2022

Bank of America totaled $1.2 billion in expenses for litigation and regulatory investigations in 2022.

The total includes fines and settlements, according to a company filing.

The cost was a big jump from $164 million recorded in 2021 and $823 million in 2020.

Lawyer fees were not included.

Among the major issues the company dealt with was the $354 million that was part of a settlement to bond insurer Ambac Financial Group for a lawsuit going back to the 2008 mortgage crisis.

BofA also paid $225 million in penalties to regulators over employees' use of unauthorized messaging platforms, including WhatsApp.

The bank was also fined $225 million over the mishandling of jobless benefits during the pandemic.

The three cases totaled $800 million in combined expenses last year.

BofA did not specify what accounted for the remaining $400 million.

