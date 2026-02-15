Expand / Collapse search
Baby food recalled nationwide after dangerous toxin found in federal testing raises health concerns

Lot of Initiative Foods' 'Tippy Toes' Apple Pear Banana Fruit Purée contains elevated patulin levels that may cause immune suppression and nerve damage

A nationwide recall has been issued for a baby fruit purée after federal testing found elevated levels of patulin, a toxin that can pose health risks with prolonged exposure.

Initiative Foods announced Friday that it is recalling one lot of its "Tippy Toes" Apple Pear Banana Fruit purée following the test results.

Patulin is a naturally occurring toxin produced by molds that can develop in fruits, particularly apples. Prolonged ingestion of the substance may lead to adverse health effects, including potential immune suppression, nerve damage, headaches, fever and nausea.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, no illnesses or injuries have been reported.

The product was distributed nationwide in grocery stores in all states except Alaska and may also have been sold in Guam and Puerto Rico, the FDA said.

Consumers are urged to check the "Best By" date stamped on the bottom of each plastic tub for "BB 07/17/2026." The affected packaging is also marked with code "INIA0120."

The company advises anyone who purchased the product with that date to stop using it immediately and dispose of it or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

Consumers with health concerns after consumption should contact a healthcare provider.

Retailers have been instructed to check inventory and remove the affected lot from sale or distribution.

"At Initiative Foods, the safety of our consumers and their families is our highest priority," CEO and President Don Ephgrave said. "We are cooperating with the FDA to ensure strict review and enhanced safety measures across all our products. We thank our retail partners and customers for their understanding and prompt action on this matter."

For additional recall information, consumers and retailers can call 1(855) 215-5730.