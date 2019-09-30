ASICS apologizes for porn playing for hours outside flagship store, blames hackers

Japan-based sneaker and apparel company ASICS apologized after pornography played from screens above its flagship store in Auckland, New Zealand for hours.

When employees arrived at 10 a.m. to open the doors, they turned off the X-rated show.

On Facebook, ASICS New Zealand intimated that the culprit may have been a hacker who "gained access to the screens."

"We would like to apologise to anyone who may have seen this," the company wrote. "We are working with our software and online security suppliers to ensure this doesn't happen again."

Some passers-by who walked by and got an eyeful were, not surprisingly, less than pleased.

"I took a second look because I just couldn't believe what I was seeing," one woman told the New Zealand Herald.

She said she happened to be passing by the store with her seven year-old son. "It's totally inappropriate and offensive, not something that you want kids exposed to."

A security guard named Dwayne Hinango further told the paper that not everyone was offended by the display: "Some people were shocked, but others just stopped and watched."

