Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Trade War

Art Laffer: China is 'natural trading partner' for US

Former Reagan economist said US-China deal is great 'first step'

By FOXBusiness
close
Former Reagan economist Art Laffer adds his perspective on the signing of ‘phase one’ of the U.S.-China trade deal. video

Art Laffer shares how signing China trade deal will help 2020 economy

Former Reagan economist Art Laffer adds his perspective on the signing of ‘phase one’ of the U.S.-China trade deal.

Former Reagan economist Art Laffer joined FOX Business’ “Making Money with Charles Payne” on Monday to discuss how signing phase one of the China trade deal will impact the U.S. and global economy.

Continue Reading Below

"China is our natural trading partner in this world," he told FOX Business' Cheryl Casone.

Laffer said this deal is the “first step” toward a great relationship with China.

US TO REMOVE CHINA FROM LIST OF CURRENCY MANIPULATORS

“If there were ever two countries that could get the gains from trade, it's the United States and China,” he said.

FOX Business’ Edward Lawrence reports on the impact of the trade war with China on the U.S. economy ahead of the signing of phase one of the trade deal and China’s being removed from the official list of currency manipulators.Video

Laffer said China, the U.S. and "the rest of the world" will all benefit from this trade deal.

"It's a win-win for everyone," Laffer said.

DOW SEEKS TO RECLAIM 29,000 AS US-CHINA TRADE DEAL SIGNING APPROACHES

A delegation led by Liu He, China’s vice premier and chief trade negotiator, arrived in Washington on Monday and is scheduled to stay until the phase one trade agreement is signed Wednesday.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Stocks opened near record highs Monday as investors look ahead to the signing of the deal.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Fox Business’ Jonathan Garber contributed to this report.  