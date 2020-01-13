Dow seeks to reclaim 29,000 as US-China trade deal signing approaches

Stocks opened near record highs Monday as investors look ahead to the signing of a partial trade deal with China and the start of earnings season.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was once again nearing the 29,000 level after climbing above it for the first time Friday. Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were also close to their own record peaks.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 28852.74 +28.97 +0.10% SP500 S&P 500 3275.23 +9.88 +0.30% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 9219.899359 +41.04 +0.45%

A delegation led by Liu He, China’s vice premier and chief trade negotiator, will arrive in Washington on Monday and is expected to stay until the phase one trade agreement is signed Wednesday.

The big banks are in focus as Citigroup, J.P. Morgan and Wells Fargo kick off earnings season ahead of Tuesday’s opening bell.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % C CITIGROUP INC. 79.23 -0.02 -0.03% JPM JP MORGAN CHASE & CO. 136.18 +0.11 +0.08% GS GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC. 243.93 +1.82 +0.75% WFC WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 51.98 -0.52 -0.98% MS MORGAN STANLEY 52.37 +0.16 +0.31% BAC BANK OF AMERICA CORP. 34.76 +0.02 +0.06%

Retailers are in focus after giving updates following the holiday season. Lululemon and Crocs were among the retailers that raised their guidance while Abercrombie & Fitch and American Eagle Outfitters reaffirmed their outlooks.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % LULU LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC. 243.25 +8.41 +3.58% CROX CROCS INC. 41.65 -1.25 -2.90% ANF ABERCROMBIE 18.23 +0.95 +5.50% AEO AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC. 14.76 +0.61 +4.32%

Elsewhere, Biogen agreed to buy an early-stage experimental treatment for Alzheimer's and Parkinson's dieseases from Pfizer for an upfront payment of $75 million plus potential milestones and royalties.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BIIB BIOGEN INC. 292.28 -4.23 -1.43% PFE PFIZER INC. 39.42 -0.07 -0.18%

Ford Motor Company was little changed after announcing its China sales fell for the third year in a row, declining 26.1 percent year over year in 2019.

Anixter International accepted a $100 a share stock and cash takeover offer from Wesco International, ending its bidding war with private-equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % F FORD MOTOR COMPANY 9.12 -0.13 -1.41% AXE ANIXTER INTL 98.29 -0.50 -0.51% WCC WESCO INTL 57.83 -0.32 -0.54%

Looking at commodities, gold was lower for the fourth time in five days, down 0.4 percent to near $1,554 an ounce. Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate was also weaker, off 0.1 percent at $59 a barrel.

U.S. Treasurys were slightly lower with the yield on the 10-year note higher by 1.2 basis points at 1.839 percent.

In Europe, Britain’s FTSE was up 0.3 percent after the Office for National Statistics said the U.K. economy unexpectedly contracted by 0.3 percent in November. France’s CAC was little changed while Germany’s DAX was down 0.2 percent.

In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rallied 1.1 percent to pace the advance. China’s Shanghai Composite and Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.8 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.