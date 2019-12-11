Buying Apple’s MacPro may doom your plans to drive a Tesla

Apple says its newest desktop computer is designed for business pros who "push the limits of what a Mac can do."

Which is a good thing, since the top-end model's price tag pushes the limits of what many ordinary consumers' wallets can do.

At $60,445. the all-new Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR costs more than some luxury cars. Even the base model, unveiled in June, carries a price tag of $5,999 and comes with a monitor that starts at $4,999,

Both the price and the design of the Mac Pro, which has been likened to that of a cheese grater, have given pause to tech fanatics on Twitter. "If you had enough money to purchase one, which would it be? #Cybertruck or #MacPro," one user wrote.

The Standard Range Plus version of the Tesla Model 3 which carries a top speed of 140 mph and can go from zero to 60 mph in 5.3 seconds, starts at a price of $39,490. Customers can also drive off the lot with the Performance version, which holds a top speed of 162 mph, for $56,990.

Meanwhile, the Porsche Macan, with a top speed of 141 mph and dual exhausts, starts at $52,250.

Apple, meanwhile, maintains that Mac Pro buyers are getting what they pay for. The computer is "designed for customers who demand the ultimate in CPU performance — for workflows like production rendering, playing hundreds of virtual instruments or simulating an app on a dozen iOS devices at once," the company said.

It also has some add-ons. For an extra $400, buyers can get a stainless steel frame with wheels; for $1,000, they can add the Mac Pro stand. And then there's a wall mount for $200.

The Pro Display XDR monitor is available with nano-texture glass for $5,999.

Apple did bake in some rewards, however. It's offering 6 percent cashback to customers who pay with Apple Card until Dec. 31 and special financing for up to 18 months.

