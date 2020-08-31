Expand / Collapse search
Tesla, Apple splits cause outages on Robinhood, Charles Schwab, TD Ameritrade

Trading platforms struggled to meet demand for Apple and Tesla post stock splits

New Street Research downgrades Tesla

New Street Research managing partner Pierre Ferragu discusses his outlook for Tesla shares.

As if Apple and Tesla were not already popular enough, demand for the now split shares, which are much cheaper for a new crop of investors, may be the cause of several trading firms getting knocked offline.

AAPLAPPLE INC.130.74+5.93+4.75%
TSLATESLA INC.486.39+43.71+9.87%

TESLA, APPLE STOCK SPLITS PAVE WAY FOR MORE GAINS

In a midday tweet, Robinhood, the popular trading app, acknowledged a glitch after a fix was deployed yet noted it was not due to the stock splits of the two stocks.

SCHWCHARLES SCHWAB35.73-0.55-1.50%

Charles Schwab tweeted a similar notification, warning customers that accounts may be "intermittingly inaccessible."

AMTDTD AMERITRADE HOLDING38.64-0.54-1.38%

TD Ameritrade clients were told to be aware of "high levels of slowness..."

E-Trade also encountered difficulty accessing its accounts, according to reports and various tweets. Inquiries by FOX Business were not immediately returned.

ETFCE*TRADE GROUP (E*TRADE BANK AG)54.32-0.33-0.60%

The stocks jumped on Monday, amid heavy trading, sending the value of both higher.

Tesla, which split 5-for-1, saw its market cap rise to early $450 billion, while Apple split 4-for-1, was trading around $2.2 trillion intra-day.

