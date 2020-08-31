Tesla, Apple splits cause outages on Robinhood, Charles Schwab, TD Ameritrade

As if Apple and Tesla were not already popular enough, demand for the now split shares, which are much cheaper for a new crop of investors, may be the cause of several trading firms getting knocked offline.

In a midday tweet, Robinhood, the popular trading app, acknowledged a glitch after a fix was deployed yet noted it was not due to the stock splits of the two stocks.

Charles Schwab tweeted a similar notification, warning customers that accounts may be "intermittingly inaccessible."

TD Ameritrade clients were told to be aware of "high levels of slowness..."

E-Trade also encountered difficulty accessing its accounts, according to reports and various tweets. Inquiries by FOX Business were not immediately returned.

The stocks jumped on Monday, amid heavy trading, sending the value of both higher.

Tesla, which split 5-for-1, saw its market cap rise to early $450 billion, while Apple split 4-for-1, was trading around $2.2 trillion intra-day.

