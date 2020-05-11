Expand / Collapse search
Apple to start reopening US stores with Idaho location

Four states will see Apple stores reopen soon

By FOXBusiness
The first U.S. Apple store to reopen will be in Boise, Idaho, on Monday, followed by stores in Alaska, Alabama and South Carolina, USA Today reported.

Apple plans to follow social distancing guidelines and allow a limited number of customers inside the stores. That could lead to delays for walk-in customers, Apple warned.

Additionally, customers will be required to wear masks inside the stores and will have to undergo temperature checks before they can enter.

In this Feb. 26, 2020, photo, a worker polishes iPhones in an Apple store in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

"Our team is constantly monitoring local health data and government guidance, and as soon as we can safely open our stores, we will," an Apple spokesperson told FOX Business last week.

Apple has continued to release products, like its new lineup of Macbook Pro, even though U.S. consumers could not come into the store to try them out.

