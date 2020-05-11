Apple to start reopening US stores with Idaho location

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The first U.S. Apple store to reopen will be in Boise, Idaho, on Monday, followed by stores in Alaska, Alabama and South Carolina, USA Today reported.

Apple plans to follow social distancing guidelines and allow a limited number of customers inside the stores. That could lead to delays for walk-in customers, Apple warned.

Additionally, customers will be required to wear masks inside the stores and will have to undergo temperature checks before they can enter.

"Our team is constantly monitoring local health data and government guidance, and as soon as we can safely open our stores, we will," an Apple spokesperson told FOX Business last week.

Apple has continued to release products, like its new lineup of Macbook Pro, even though U.S. consumers could not come into the store to try them out.

