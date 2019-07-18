Anheuser-Busch InBev contemplating asset sales after Asia IPO is called off: report

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA was reportedly considering selling its business units in Australia, Central America and South Korea after it canceled the initial public offering of its Asian business.

Continue Reading Below

The Wall Street Journal reported citing those familiar with the matter that the globe’s largest brewer hoped to raise at least $10 billion from the sales.

On Friday, the company canceled the planned IPO “due to several factors, including prevailing market conditions.” The goal of the listing was to decrease its debt and get it down to about $80 billion.

Anheuser-Busch was also reportedly contemplating cutting its dividend which was trimmed in half last year, The Wall Street Journal reported. Those familiar with the matter told the media outlet that some board members were unwilling to do so.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Advertisement

Anheuser-Busch did not immediately respond to a request for comment from FOX Business.