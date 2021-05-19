Vista Outdoor CEO claims ammunition sales rising post-COVID

After a year of people being cooped up at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, the itch to participate in outdoor activities is growing.

One company that stands to benefit iis Vista Outdoor, which manufacturers and markets outdoor sports and recreation products.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The company says it is seeing many brands growing 25% or better.

One hot sector has been the firearms area.

The company doesn't make guns, but it makes ammunition.

"We havent seen these trends before. More millennials, more younger-generation people, more people of color, women are embracing hunter and field to table movements, filling their freezers with fresh meat, embracing safety and self-reliency," CEO Chris Metz told Fox Business' Liz Clayman. "We welcomed in more than 8 million new users into this sport, which we call shooting sports and hunting."

"It has created this structural shift in who is entering the market and using the product, which is really exciting for us," Metz added.

Vista has a stable of product names including Bell Helmets and Camelbak hydration products such as water bottles.

Shares of Vista Outdoor are up 385% in the past year.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % VSTO VISTA OUTDOOR 37.21 -0.58 -1.52%

The next step for Vista, accoridng to Metz, is aftermarket consumer types of purchases.

"We don't sell the bicycles, but we sell the accessories, we don't sell the firearms, but we sell the ammunition," he said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

In the past year, sales rose almost 30%, but online sales grew almost 60%.