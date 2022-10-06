Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Jay Clayton

AmEx names former SEC chairman to board

Jay Clayton served as SEC chair from May 2017 to December 2020

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for October 6

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

American Express Co said on Thursday Jay Clayton, former chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, has been elected to its board of directors, effective Oct. 5.

Clayton spent over 20 years as a partner at Sullivan & Cromwell LLP before he became the 32nd chairman of the SEC in 2017. He currently serves as a senior policy adviser and counsel at the New York-based law firm.

AMERICAN EXPRESS SLAPPED WITH LAWSUIT ALLEGING DISCRIMINATION AGAINST WHITE EMPLOYEES

Image 1 of 3

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton, testifies before a House Committee on Financial Services hearing entitled "Capital Markets and Emergency Lending in the COVID-19 Era" in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S.,  June 25, 2020.

AMERICAN EXPRESS HIRING 1,500 TECH WORKERS

He also serves as non-executive chairman of Apollo Global Management Inc's board and a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp's Systemic Resolution Advisory Committee.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP