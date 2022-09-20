Expand / Collapse search
Economy

American Express hiring 1,500 tech workers

The company had about 64,000 employees at the end of 2021

American Express plans to hire 1,500 people for various technology jobs.

The company is seeking to bring onboard the new workers for positions in "digital product, data and software engineering" by the end of the year to "support our business growth," Gerilyn Cammaroto, vice president of corporate affairs at AmEx, said in a statement Monday to FOX Business. 

Man fills out job application online

Cover letters can usually be uploaded or pasted into online job applications. (iStock / iStock)

About 60% of the positions will be U.S.-based. The others will be located in India and Europe, AmEx Chief Information Officer Ravi Radhakrishnan said in an interview, according to Bloomberg News. The outlet first reported on the hiring effort.

"This is in addition to 3,600 technical roles we have filled so far in 2022," Cammaroto said. "There are product and engineering roles and include titles such as software engineer, data scientist, product manager, information security specialist and mobile engineer."

AXP AMERICAN EXPRESS CO. 153.04 -2.32 -1.49%

In July, AmEx reported about $13.4 billion in second-quarter revenues net of interest expense, compared to $10.2 billion in the same time frame in 2021. Its net income narrowed to $1.96 billion from $2.28 billion.

AmEx's CEO and CFO both indicated plans to invest more in hiring and technology during the credit card company's July earnings call. 

The company employed about 64,000 people as of the end of 2021, including roughly 22,000 in the U.S. and 42,000 in other countries, according to AmEx's most recent annual report.

Logo of American Express

The logo of American Express is seen in Los Angeles April 25, 2016.  (Reuters/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo / Reuters Photos)

"It is without a doubt a challenging environment to recruit technical talent," Radhakrishnan said in an interview with Bloomberg. "The war for talent is a true consideration."