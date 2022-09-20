American Express hiring 1,500 tech workers

American Express plans to hire 1,500 people for various technology jobs.

The company is seeking to bring onboard the new workers for positions in "digital product, data and software engineering" by the end of the year to "support our business growth," Gerilyn Cammaroto, vice president of corporate affairs at AmEx, said in a statement Monday to FOX Business.

About 60% of the positions will be U.S.-based. The others will be located in India and Europe, AmEx Chief Information Officer Ravi Radhakrishnan said in an interview, according to Bloomberg News. The outlet first reported on the hiring effort.

THESE COMPANIES HAVE PAUSED HIRING OR LAID OFF EMPLOYEES

"This is in addition to 3,600 technical roles we have filled so far in 2022," Cammaroto said. "There are product and engineering roles and include titles such as software engineer, data scientist, product manager, information security specialist and mobile engineer."

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AXP AMERICAN EXPRESS CO. 153.04 -2.32 -1.49%

In July, AmEx reported about $13.4 billion in second-quarter revenues net of interest expense, compared to $10.2 billion in the same time frame in 2021. Its net income narrowed to $1.96 billion from $2.28 billion.

AMERICAN EXPRESS SLAPPED WITH LAWSUIT ALLEGING DISCRIMINATION AGAINST WHITE EMPLOYEES

AmEx's CEO and CFO both indicated plans to invest more in hiring and technology during the credit card company's July earnings call.

The company employed about 64,000 people as of the end of 2021, including roughly 22,000 in the U.S. and 42,000 in other countries, according to AmEx's most recent annual report.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"It is without a doubt a challenging environment to recruit technical talent," Radhakrishnan said in an interview with Bloomberg. "The war for talent is a true consideration."