American Airlines

American Airlines ditching first class on international flights because 'customers aren't buying it'

An American Airlines executive made the revelation on an earnings call this week

FOX Business Flash top headlines for October 21

American Airlines is getting rid of first-class seats on international flights because people simply are not booking them, an executive for the airline revealed this week.

"The first class will not exist on the 777 or for that matter, at American Airlines for the simple reason that our customers aren't buying it," Chief Commercial Officer Vasu Raja said during an earnings call Thursday. 

The comment caused a stir because many observers assumed Raja was announcing a new move by the airline, but an American Airlines spokesperson clarified to FOX Business that Raja was referring to the carrier's announcement from last month pertaining to long-haul flights.

In September, American unveiled new suites and premium seating that will be available on upcoming Boeing 787-9 and Airbus A321XLR aircraft, which are set to make a debut in 2024.

American Airlines airplane in the sky

An American Airlines Boeing 777 plane takes off from Paris Charles de Gaulle airport in Roissy-en-France near Paris, France, December 2, 2021. (Reuters/Sarah Meyssonnier/File Photo / Reuters Photos)

AAL AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 13.46 -0.53 -3.79%

AMERICAN AIRLINES FORECASTS STRONG PROFIT FOR DECEMBER QUARTER

The entryway to American Airlines new Boeing 787-9 features illuminated panels with American’s red-lined Flight Symbol. (Copyright: American Airlines) | Fox News

"The quality of the Business Class C has improved so much," Raja explained on the call. "And frankly, by removing it, we can go provide more business class seats, which is what our customers most want or most willing to pay for."

FOX Business' Cortney Moore contributed to this report.