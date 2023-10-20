SEE IT: Amazon's new Prime drone in action

Amazon’s newest delivery drone can deliver packages weighing up to five pounds through light rain in under an hour.

Prime Air Drone, or the MK30, is an expansion of the Prime Air program and will be delivering to customers in three U.S. locations and to cities in Italy and the United Kingdom by the end of 2024, according to the company.

Utilizing "sense and avoid" technology, the drones can avoid obstacles like people, pets and property. According to Amazon, the safety-critical features will enable package deliveries to customers with smaller backyards and in more densely populated suburban areas.

