Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Amazon

SEE IT: Amazon's new Prime drone in action

Amazon shares are up 50% this year versus the S&P 500's 10% rise

close
Evercore ISI Senior Managing Director Mark Mahaney joins ‘Varney & Co.’ to discuss Amazon’s stock price ahead of the market opening. video

Softening consumer is having a ‘negative’ impact on Amazon’s stock: Mark Mahaney

Evercore ISI Senior Managing Director Mark Mahaney joins ‘Varney & Co.’ to discuss Amazon’s stock price ahead of the market opening.

Amazon’s newest delivery drone can deliver packages weighing up to five pounds through light rain in under an hour. 

Prime Air Drone, or the MK30, is an expansion of the Prime Air program and will be delivering to customers in three U.S. locations and to cities in Italy and the United Kingdom by the end of 2024, according to the company. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 125.17 -3.23 -2.52%

Utilizing "sense and avoid" technology, the drones can avoid obstacles like people, pets and property. According to Amazon, the safety-critical features will enable package deliveries to customers with smaller backyards and in more densely populated suburban areas.

AMAZON WEB SERVICES CEO SAYS AI WILL 'BE USED FOR TREMENDOUS GOOD'

Image 1 of 12

Amazon's delivery drone

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Amazon