Amazon promises quick turnaround pharmacy to doorstep prescriptions via drone

Need a prescription within an hour? Amazon Pharmacy can help with that but only in one Texas city.

The retail giant announced Wednesday that customers in College Station can get their medications dropped outside their door via drone delivery service within an hour of placing their order.

Those living in the city, home to Texas A&M University's main campus, will have access, via drone, to more than 500 medications that treat common ailments like the flu, asthma and pneumonia.

As for getting medications prescribed, customers can turn to Amazon for their health care needs as well, making use of the 24/7 virtual Amazon Clinic – a treatment option for 35 conditions – or One Medical, a hybrid virtual and in-person primary care offering.

Amazon acquired U.S. primary healthcare provider One Medical for $18 per share, in an all-cash deal valued at about $3.9 billion last July.

"We’re taught from the first days of medical school that there is a golden window that matters in clinical medicine," Dr. Vin Gupta, chief medical officer of Amazon Pharmacy, said in a statement. "That’s the time between when a patient feels unwell and when they’re able to get treatment. We’re working hard at Amazon to dramatically narrow the golden window from diagnosis to treatment, and drone delivery marks a significant step forward. Whether it’s an infectious disease or respiratory illness, early intervention can be critical to improving patient outcomes."

In order to be eligible for drone delivery, customers will need to on board with Prime Air and participate in a yard survey. They will need to choose "free drone delivery in less than 60 minutes" at checkout.

Whether a customer is a Prime member has no effect on their availability to participate in Amazon’s health services. However, Prime members may receive additional discounts on the cost of their medications when not using insurance and save on the cost of delivery.

As for the drones, Amazon says they fly at altitudes between 40 and 120 meters, which the company says is "an airspace with minimal obstacles." The flying robots have "built-in sense-and-avoid technology" that Amazon says allows them to avoid obstacles including people, pets and power lines. Their operation is authorized by a Federal Aviation Administration air carrier certificate.

Amazon notes that they have successfully sent hundreds of deliveries via drone in College Station in December 2022.

Amazon Pharmacy currently offers same-day delivery in five major metropolitan areas – Indianapolis, Miami, Phoenix, Seattle and Austin, Texas – for "acute health needs," the company said.

Amazon's announcement showcased their desire for speed and convenience for consumers, allowing them to stay home.

"For decades, the customer experience has been to drive to a pharmacy with limited operating hours, stand in line, and have a public conversation about your health situation, or to wait five-to-10 days for traditional mail-order delivery," said John Love, vice president of Amazon Pharmacy. "With Amazon Pharmacy, you can quickly get the medications you need—whether by drone or standard delivery—without having to miss soccer practice or leave work early."

Fox Business' Julia Musto contributed to this report.