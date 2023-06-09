Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Amazon

Amazon, Target modify deliveries in areas with poor air quality

Canada is suffering the worst start to fire season that the country has ever seen

close
FOX Weather’s Katie Byrne provides an update on air quality conditions in the Northeast stemming from Canadian wildfires on ‘The Big Money Show.’ video

15 states are still dealing with smoke-related air quality alerts: Katie Byrne

FOX Weather’s Katie Byrne provides an update on air quality conditions in the Northeast stemming from Canadian wildfires on ‘The Big Money Show.’

The wildfires burning in Canada creating dangerous smoke conditions in the eastern part of the United States, have disrupted life in many ways.

You can add to the list package deliveries.

Amazon.com said on Thursday that it was cutting delivery routes short for drivers in places affected by poor air quality.

Target has said its contactless order pickup service may not operate in the most affected areas.

AIR QUALITY IMPROVES FOR CITIES ALONG I-95 CORRIDOR 

Amazon packages

Amazon packages are pictured on a delivery cart in the Manhattan borough of New York City. ( REUTERS/Carlo Allegri / Reuters Photos)

Canada is suffering the worst start to fire season that the country has ever seen, with hundreds of blazes across much of Canada.

The smoke from the fires have made its way to the United States in the form of a thick yellow haze. 

On Wednesday, New York City's air quality was considered the worst in the world.

FLIGHTS DELAYED AT MAJOR US AIRPORTS AS WILDFIRE SMOKE SPREADS ACROSS STATES

NYC smoke

People ride bicycles on 6th Avenue as haze and smoke caused by wildfires in Canada blanket New York City, June 7, 2023. (REUTERS/Andrew Kelly / Reuters Photos)

The company was cutting routes short where air quality is hazardous, and providing N-95 masks to delivery workers, according to an Amazon spokesman. Drivers were also encouraged to return to delivery stations if they felt ill.

Target said its "Drive Up" order pick-up service may be turned off at locations with poor air quality. Customers can check their Target mobile application to confirm if the services were available at their local store.

US CARRIER ALLOWS REBOOKING WITHOUT FEES AS WILDFIRE SMOKE SPREADS

Southwest Airlines plane lands in smoky conditions

A Southwest Airlines plane approaches LaGuardia Airport in New York on Wednesday, June 7. (AP/David R. Martin / AP Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 124.25 +3.02 +2.49%
TGT TARGET CORP. 131.28 -0.73 -0.55%

Schools across the region canceled outdoor activities and companies told employees to work from home, while health officials in more than a dozen states have urged millions of residents to stay indoors.

Reuters contributed to this report.