Amazon, Target modify deliveries in areas with poor air quality

The wildfires burning in Canada creating dangerous smoke conditions in the eastern part of the United States, have disrupted life in many ways.

You can add to the list package deliveries.

Amazon.com said on Thursday that it was cutting delivery routes short for drivers in places affected by poor air quality.

Target has said its contactless order pickup service may not operate in the most affected areas.

Canada is suffering the worst start to fire season that the country has ever seen, with hundreds of blazes across much of Canada.

The smoke from the fires have made its way to the United States in the form of a thick yellow haze.

On Wednesday, New York City's air quality was considered the worst in the world.

The company was cutting routes short where air quality is hazardous, and providing N-95 masks to delivery workers, according to an Amazon spokesman. Drivers were also encouraged to return to delivery stations if they felt ill.

Target said its "Drive Up" order pick-up service may be turned off at locations with poor air quality. Customers can check their Target mobile application to confirm if the services were available at their local store.

Schools across the region canceled outdoor activities and companies told employees to work from home, while health officials in more than a dozen states have urged millions of residents to stay indoors.

