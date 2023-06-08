Expand / Collapse search
FAA delays flights for 5 major US airports so far, as Canada wildfire smoke impacts visibility

Air traffic delays at New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia, Washington, DC and Charlotte, North Carolina, airports amid Canada wildfires

The FAA issued a ground stop at a major NYC airport Wednesday. video

WATCH LIVE: Wildfire smoke from Canada engulfs New York City skyline

The FAA issued a ground stop at a major NYC airport Wednesday.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) delayed flights at five major U.S. airports so far on Thursday, as authorities say Canada wildfire smoke is impacting viability and deteriorating air quality across the Northeast. 

As of 9:20 a.m. ET, the FAA has delayed all flights bound for Newark International Airport nationwide.

The FAA had already said it "will likely need to take steps to manage the flow of traffic safely into New York City, DC, Philadelphia and Charlotte due to reduced visibility from wildfire smoke."  

At 8:30 a.m., the FAA paused flights from the Northeast, mid-Atlantic and Ohio bound for Philadelphia International due to low visibility. 

NEW YORK STORES SEE AIR PURIFIERS SELL OUT, SCHOOL TEACHERS TOLD TO STAY HOME AMID HAZARDOUS AIR QUALITY

La Guardia flight delays

A flight information display board is seen after the US Federal Aviation Administration warned travelers to expect flights to be delayed at LaGuardia Airport in New York City on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. ( Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The FAA initially paused flights from the Northeast, Ohio and mid-Atlantic bound for New York's LaGuardia Airport at 7:35 a.m. Just three minutes later, the FAA said it slowed all flights bound for LaGuardia. 

"Low visibility due to smoke conditions in the region is impacting flight arrivals & departures. Contact your airline to determine flight status," LaGuardia Airport tweeted at 8 a.m. 

Departures from LaGuardia are delayed an average of 54 minutes, according to the FAA National Airspace System Status webpage. 

DC wildfire smoke

Haze blankets the Lincoln Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., Thursday, June 8, 2023, as seen from Arlington, Virginia. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon / AP Newsroom)

Delays are assigned to departures within 1425 nautical miles, including all contiguous flights with U.S. destinations, as well as departures from Halifax Stanfield International Airport in Nova Scotia, Ottawa International Airport, Montréal–Trudeau International Airport, Toronto Pearson International Airport, Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport and Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport. 

FAA ISSUES GROUND STOP FOR NYC'S LAGUARDIA AIRPORT DUE TO WILDFIRE SMOKE

The ground delay at LaGuardia Thursday comes after the Queens, New York, airport experienced a ground stop Wednesday evening due to poor visibility. 

delayed flights wildfire smoke

Passengers check an information board after the US Federal Aviation Administration warned travelers to expect flights to be delayed at LaGuardia Airport in New York City on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. ( Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The smoky blanket billowing from wildfires in Quebec and Nova Scotia, sending plumes of fine particulate matter as far away as North Carolina and Northern Europe, should persist into Thursday and possibly the weekend.

The weather system that is driving the great Canadian-American smoke out – a low-pressure system over Maine and Nova Scotia – "will probably be hanging around at least for the next few days," U.S. National Weather Service meteorologist Bryan Ramsey said. 

"Conditions are likely to remain unhealthy, at least until the wind direction changes or the fires get put out," Ramsey said. "Since the fires are raging – they’re really large – they’re probably going to continue for weeks. But it’s really just going be all about the wind shift."

NY wildfire smoke

The sun rises over the Lower Manhattan skyline as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey, Thursday, June 8, 2023. Intense Canadian wildfires are blanketing the northeastern U.S. in a dystopian haze, turning the air acrid. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig / AP Newsroom)

Across the eastern U.S., officials warned residents to stay inside and limit or avoid outdoor activities again Thursday, extending "Code Red" air quality alerts in some places for a third-straight day. In Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser ordered schools to cancel outdoor recess, sports and field trips Thursday. In suburban Philadelphia, officials set up an emergency shelter so people living outside can take refuge from the haze.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said the state was making a million N95 masks – the kind prevalent at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic – available at state facilities, including 400,000 in New York City. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 