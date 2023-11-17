Expand / Collapse search
Amazon to sell Hyundai vehicles online beginning next year

Amazon had the cleanest report card, acceleration is coming: Mark Mahaney

Amazon is jumping into car sales and will partner with Hyundai to begin selling the automaker’s vehicles online in 2024. 

The e-commerce giant said that Hyundai would be the first brand available for purchase but did not say when it would include additional vehicle manufacturers.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said in a statement that it will change the "ease with which customers can buy vehicles online."

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Amazon Prime Video's "The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power" at The Culver Studios on Aug. 15, 2022, in Culver City, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Beginning next year, customers will be able to search on Amazon for available vehicle purchases in their area, including model, trim and color, before checking out online with their chosen form of payment and financing options, according to Amazon.

Hyundai

A Hyundai Kona is seen at the Automobile Barcelona International Motor Show in Barcelona, Spain on May 12, 2023. (Adria Puig/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The collaboration will also extend beyond auto sales and include Hyundai naming AWS as its preferred cloud provider to help facilitate digital transformation, and the Alexa built-in experience coming to Hyundai’s next-generation vehicles.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 142.83 -0.37 -0.26%

According to the announcement, Hyundai will become a more data-driven organization as part of a new multiyear agreement with a cloud-first technology strategy, migrating its current on-premises applications, which support everything across research, product engineering and customer engagement to AWS.

The partnership’s final piece on in-vehicle solutions will be applied in 2025 and give customers who purchase Hyundai’s next-generation vehicles access to Alexa.

The Amazon Echo Dot third generation smart speaker with Alexa

A close-up of the Amazon Echo Dot third-generation smart speaker with Alexa.  ((Photo by Gado/Getty Images) / Getty Images)

Traffic updates and weather reports will also be available. 