Amazon unveils One Medical health care benefit for Prime members for $9 a month

Amazon on Wednesday announced that Prime members can now purchase a discounted subscription to its One Medical health care service for a rate of $9 a month or $99 a year.

The deal comes after Amazon completed its purchase of the U.S. primary health care provider for nearly $4 billion earlier this year. The service, which normally costs $199 annually, offers in-person and virtual care and has "hundreds" of primary care offices across America, according to Amazon.

"The One Medical membership covers unlimited access to 24/7 on-demand virtual care, including video chats with licensed providers within minutes and an easy in-app 'Treat Me Now' feature that lets members get fast care for common concerns like cold and flu, skin issues, allergies, urinary tract infections, and more," the e-commerce giant said. "Virtual care is available nationally, and members don’t incur any additional costs for on-demand virtual care services — it’s all covered by the membership."

"Prime members who sign up for this new benefit and live near a One Medical location can also easily schedule same- and next-day remote or in-person appointments at any of One Medical’s hundreds of primary care offices across the U.S.," Amazon added. "For office visits, customers use their insurance or pay out of pocket — One Medical also accepts health plans from most insurance carriers."

The discount that is now being offered is the second time that Amazon has slashed prices for the One Medical service for Prime members.

In July this year, around the time of Prime Day, Amazon was offering $144 annual subscriptions.

"When it is easier for people to get the care they need, they engage more in their health and realize better health outcomes," Neil Lindsay, senior vice president, Amazon Health Services, said in a statement. "That’s why we are bringing One Medical’s exceptional experience to Prime members — it’s health care that makes it dramatically easier to get and stay healthy."

Amazon also said Wednesday that the "savings extend to the whole family" as "Prime members can add up to five additional [One Medical] memberships, each costing just $6 a month (or $66 annually — up to $133 off the standard fee)."