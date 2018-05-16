Amazon completes HQ2 visits in 20 cities

Amazon is moving closer to selecting the location of its second U.S. headquarters after wrapping up the process of visiting all 20 cities under consideration, according to a report Wednesday.

Company officials have made visits to each of Amazon’s HQ2 finalists, NBC News said, citing sources close to the process.

Amazon didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Seattle-based online retailer has yet to publicly eliminate any cities from contention since announcing in January that 20 cities including New York, Miami and Los Angeles made the cut. But Amazon appears to be scratching some potential sites off its list.

Arlington, Texas, said this week that Amazon was no longer considering the city’s proposal to build a new campus at the site of the Texas Rangers’ ballpark. Arlington was one of multiple potential sites included in the Dallas proposal. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that other locations in Dallas remain contenders.

Amazon estimates that HQ2 will bring up to 50,000 new jobs to the winning city as part of the $5 billion project. Cities have offered the company tax breaks and other incentives in hopes of luring Amazon.