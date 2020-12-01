Airbnb IPO now seeks $35B valuation

Ahead of its pending initial public offering, Airbnb is more confident in the outlook for the home-sharing company.

Continue Reading Below

In an updated S-1 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, its valuation is now just over $30 billion, slightly higher than a few months ago as it plans to sell shares between $44 and $50 apiece as it raises over $2.6 billion.

Airbnb Aims to Raise $2.6B

The San Francisco-based company has 4 million users in over 220 countries still the COVID-19 pandemic remains a risk to its business as noted in the prospectus.

It lost $696.9 million for the first nine months that ended in September 2020. But the company earned $2.5 billion in revenue during the same time period.

AIRBNB FILES IPO DETAILS: WHAT TO KNOW

Proceeds from the deal will be used for "general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses and capital expenditures," according to the prospectus.

The offering, which will be a traditional IPO, will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and will trade under the ticker symbol "ABNB."

Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs are the lead underwriters.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % NDAQ NASDAQ OMX GROUP INC 129.31 +1.32 +1.03%

DOORDASH IPO: WHAT TO KNOW

Airbnb follows DoorDash which also updated its IPO plans on Monday which reflected a higher valuation compared to a few months ago. It will list shares on the New York Stock Exchange, owned by Intercontinental Exchange.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Ticker Security Last Change Change % ICE INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC. 106.95 +1.42 +1.34%

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

FOX Business' Alexandra Deabler and Lucas Manfredi contributed to this story.