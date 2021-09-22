Airbnb CEO hints on crypto
Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky noted his connection to a major crypto player
Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky is celebrating his company's ability to be nimble in a post-COVID world, more so than traditional hotels.
But will that include the home-sharing giant, at some point, accepting cryptocurrency for payment?
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|ABNB
|AIRBNB, INC.
|169.02
|-0.27
|-0.16%
"We get a lot of requests, I've been getting it for years, I have nothing to announce on it today," said Chesky during an appearance on FOX Business' "The Claman Countdown" on Tuesday.
WALMART, AMAZON LIST JOB POSTINGS FOR CRYPTO
Theater-chain AMC, Paypal and Square are among the companies that accept crypto for payment. While others, including Walmart and Amazon, have indicated interest in crypto with targeted job postings.
AMC CEO POLLS INVESTORS ON DOGECOIN
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|AMC
|AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC
|39.87
|+1.05
|+2.71%
|PYPL
|PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
|271.56
|+2.07
|+0.77%
|WMT
|WALMART, INC.
|143.27
|+0.32
|+0.22%
|AMZN
|AMAZON.COM, INC.
|3,371.44
|+27.81
|+0.83%
While he declined to elaborate on digital payments, he did note his connection to a major crypto player.
"Fun fact, the CEO of Coinbase used to work for Airbnb so we are really proud of their success," he added.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|COIN
|COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
|241.94
|+3.48
|+1.46%
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong was a technical product manager for Airbnb, according to his LinkedIn profile.
Coinbase went public earlier this year as the largest cryptocurrency exchange. Shares have fallen 29% since the debut.