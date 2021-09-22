Airbnb CEO hints on crypto

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky is celebrating his company's ability to be nimble in a post-COVID world, more so than traditional hotels.

But will that include the home-sharing giant, at some point, accepting cryptocurrency for payment?

Ticker Security Last Change Change % ABNB AIRBNB, INC. 169.02 -0.27 -0.16%

"We get a lot of requests, I've been getting it for years, I have nothing to announce on it today," said Chesky during an appearance on FOX Business' "The Claman Countdown" on Tuesday.

WALMART, AMAZON LIST JOB POSTINGS FOR CRYPTO

Theater-chain AMC, Paypal and Square are among the companies that accept crypto for payment. While others, including Walmart and Amazon, have indicated interest in crypto with targeted job postings.

AMC CEO POLLS INVESTORS ON DOGECOIN

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMC AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC 39.87 +1.05 +2.71% PYPL PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. 271.56 +2.07 +0.77% WMT WALMART, INC. 143.27 +0.32 +0.22% AMZN AMAZON.COM, INC. 3,371.44 +27.81 +0.83%

While he declined to elaborate on digital payments, he did note his connection to a major crypto player.

"Fun fact, the CEO of Coinbase used to work for Airbnb so we are really proud of their success," he added.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Ticker Security Last Change Change % COIN COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. 241.94 +3.48 +1.46%

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong was a technical product manager for Airbnb, according to his LinkedIn profile.

COINBASE: WHAT TO KNOW

Coinbase went public earlier this year as the largest cryptocurrency exchange. Shares have fallen 29% since the debut.