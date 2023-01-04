Adidas, Maersk, Nikola among companies with new CEOs in 2023

The new year has shepherded in new CEOs at some major companies in a variety of industries, including retail, shipping and food.

The new bosses come after some U.S. and non-U.S.-based companies revealed in 2022 that there would be leadership changes in 2023.

In the U.S., the departures of over 1,100 CEOs were announced between January and November 2022, a Dec. 14 report from Challenger, Gray & Christmas found. That, according to the outplacement firm, marked the "lowest January-to-November total" in five years.

Here are some firms that have had new CEOs take over since the start of the new year.

Adidas

Bjorn Gulden, formerly the head of rival Puma for over nine years, became the head of retail giant Adidas on Sunday.

ADP

With over two decades of working at ADP under her belt, Maria Black took over as CEO of the payroll company effective Sunday. Her assumption of the role from Carlos Rodriguez was announced in October.

Cargill

Food company Cargill tapped COO Brian Sikes to succeed longtime CEO Dave MacLennan in November. Sikes’ tenure as chief executive started on the first day of the new year.

Maersk

Vincent Clerc has replaced Søren Skou as CEO of Danish shipping company A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Vacation company Marriott Vacations Worldwide is now led by John Geller Jr., following Stephen Weisz’s retirement at the end of 2022.

Nikola

Michael Lohscheller assumed the role of CEO at electric truck maker Nikola Corp. upon Mark Russell’s retirement Sunday. He has over 20 years of experience in the automotive industry, the company said.

Colonial Pipeline

Colonial Pipeline, a major pipeline operator, said in mid-December Melanie Little would take over for retiring CEO Joe Blount Jr. starting Monday.

