Thursday's trading: 5 Things to know

Here are the key events taking place on Thursday that could impact trading.

JOBLESS CLAIMS: The Labor Department is out with its count of new claims for unemployment benefits for last week. Expectations are for 228,000, little changed from 229,000 the previous week and holding slightly above pre-pandemic levels.

Continuing claims, which track the total number of workers collecting unemployment benefits, are anticipated to inch lower for the first time in four weeks to 1.31 million.

INCOME & SPENDING: The Commerce Department releases personal income and spending numbers for May. Economists surveyed by Refinitiv anticipate spending to rise 0.4% month-over-month, less than half the 0.9% pop in April. Personal income, meantime, is expected to rise 0.5% in May, slightly above April’s gain. Core personal consumption expenditures, which is personal spending with volatile food and energy prices removed, are seen rising 0.4% month-over-month, ahead of April’s 0.3% increase.

The year-over-year change in core PCE, which is the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation, is expected to slow to 4.8% from 4.9% in April.

MIDWEST BUSINESS: The Institute for Supply Management is out with its Chicago Purchasing Managers’ index for June. The closely watched gauge of Midwest business activity is anticipated to decline to 58.0 after rising unexpectedly to 60.3 in May. A reading above 50 indicates expansion.

DEAL VOTE DELAYED: Spirit Airlines on Wednesday pushed back a shareholder vote on Frontier's merger offer for the budget carrier until next week. Spirit shareholders had been scheduled to finalize their vote at a special meeting on Thursday. The meeting will now be held on July 8.

A delay may suggest that Spirit doesn't have the votes from shareholders to back the deal. Spirit Airlines has been the subject of a bidding war between Frontier Group and JetBlue Airways.

EARNINGS REPORTS: Constellation Brands and Walgreens Boots Alliance will report before the market open and Micron Technology after the bell.