Friday's trading: 5 Things to know

Here are the key events taking place on Friday that could impact trading.

INFLATION WATCH: The Bureau of Labor Statistics is expected to say the consumer price index rose 0.7% month-over-month in May. That’s up from a 0.3% increase in April. On a year-over-year basis watch for prices to jump 8.3% in May, unchanged from April’s rise. If you factor out volatile food and energy costs, the core consumer price index is anticipated to rise 0.5% for the month.

CONSUMER SENTIMENT: The University of Michigan releases its preliminary index of consumer sentiment for June. The Refinitiv estimate is 58.0, down from May’s final reading of 58.4 which was the lowest in almost 11 years as persistently high inflation soured the mood of consumers.

STITCH FIX: Shares of the online personalized styling service firm plunged 16% after hours. The company is cutting around 15% of salaried positions as part of a plan to return to profitability. The layoffs come to around 330 positions. The company forecasted net revenue for the fourth quarter that is short of estimates.

OIL FALLS: Oil prices fell on Friday, but remained near three-month highs on concerns over new COVID-19 lockdown measures in Shanghai. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude traded around $120 a barrel. Brent crude futures traded around $122 a barrel. WTI was set for a seventh straight weekly increase.

CREDIT-CARD BORROWING: Big U.S. banks could get an earnings boost from a pick-up in the battered credit-card business. Balances on credit card and similar loans are up 15%, as of May 25, from a year earlier, according to Federal Reserve data and reported by Reuters. Cardholders are reportedly allowing more of those balances to revolve and incur interest charges instead of paying them off.