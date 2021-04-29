Sen. Cruz slams Biden's address as 'boring and radical'

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, argued Biden's American Families Plan ‘is the most radical package of policy proposals’ Thursday on ‘Making Money with Charles Payne.’

SEN. TED CRUZ: Here's the reality of Biden's tax increases. Everyone who pays taxes, who is working is going to pay more in taxes. Biden wants to raise corporate taxes. He wants to raise individual taxes. He wants to raise small business taxes and pass-throughs. He wants to raise capital gains taxes. He wants to raise the death tax, all of those he wants to raise by trillions of dollars. And that's where he's starting out. That's before the extreme left gets a hold of it. At the end of the day, they're going to come after the middle class for the simple reason. It's the same reason that that John Dillinger gave for why he robbed banks. He said that's where the money is. That's why Biden is going after the middle class. That's where the money is...

…I really would sum up last night's speech in three words, boring but radical, and the speech was designed and in fact, I think the first 100 days of Biden's administration has consciously been designed to be boring, not to rock the boat, not to make waves. Think in the last hundred days, when's the last time Biden said something that made news? When's the last time he tweeted something at night that dominated the next news cycle? He doesn't do that. And I think it's a conscious decision and probably pretty smart politics that people were a little bit weary of the constant drama. Right. But the boring facade is designed to mask what is the most radical package of policy proposals that any president has ever laid out in the first 100 days.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW