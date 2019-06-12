Soon these high-profile chopper commuters won't be the only ones beating NYC traffic

Got $200?

Continue Reading Below

Anyone with a few Benjamins to spare and who is willing to rideshare in New York City can escape the gridlock traffic - like an A-list celeb or CEO - starting in July with Uber.

Outside of an aerial tour for pleasure, an elite group of high-profile heli-riders had the access to such a luxury in the city.

Below are a few of the notable people who have been known to indulge in the Big Apple helicopter commute:

BILLY JOEL

The legendary singer is known to take helicopter rides to and from his Madison Square Garden performances, which have led to news reports that his Long Island neighbors aren't too keen on his noisy travels.

Advertisement

Billy Joel performs at Madison Square Garden in New York. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)

MATT LAUER

As part of the former news anchor's $20 million network contract to co-host "Today," NBC reportedly agreed to pay for his transportation to and from his 40-acre Hamptons home.

A source in 2014 told the New York Post, "They agreed to pay for his helicopter flights to the Hamptons and back, so he can spend more time with his family."

Matt Lauer, the former co-host of the NBC "Today" television program, appears on set in Rockefeller Plaza, in New York in 2016. (Richard Drew, AP Photo)

MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO

Before pitching NYC's own "Green New Deal" as a Democratic presidential candidate, the mayor was known for using NYPD helicopters to cut time on his rush-hour commute to beat the traffic. According to NYPD records obtained through a 2016 Freedom of Information Act request, in a few years, de Blasio used a police chopper 21 times to travel around town.

Mayor Bill de Blasio (John Moore, Getty Images)

FORMER MAYOR MICHAEL BLOOMBERG

The last NYC mayor was known to frequent chopper rides around the city too, and not without controversy.

A constituent in 2012 shot amateur video broadcast on local news showing Bloomberg, who is a licensed helicopter pilot, launching from a helipad in the city on weekends, which at the time had been banned for more than a decade, according to the New York Times.