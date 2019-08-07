Meghan Markle’s LA home before royalty up for sale

Image 1 of 13 ▼ A view of Meghan Markle's former home that is up for sale in Los Angeles, Calif. (Realtor.com)

If you’re looking to get a slice of life from the former Hollywood actress-turned royal, Meghan Markle, look no further.

The California native’s old home with her ex-husband is on the market for $1.7 million according to Page Six.

Hands down, the million-dollar home is a meager price compared to royal digs at Frogmore Cottage at Kensington Palace – where the Duchess of Sussex and her husband Prince Harry are reportedly living.

In Los Angeles, the Duchess Meghan's life before meeting her prince included four bedrooms and three bathrooms with a covered porch in the backyard. She married actor and producer Trevor Engleson in 2011 before splitting up in 2013.

The L.A. home is a far cry for her current place across the pond.

Frogmore Cottage sports 10 bedrooms, getting its name from Queen Victoria in 1875 when she noted the plethora of green creatures roaming the property, according to Realtor.com.

Renovations to the royal couple’s home stirred controversy this summer when Reuters reported it cost U.K. taxpayers $3 million to refurbish it.

