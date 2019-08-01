Here's how much Amazon stock Jeff Bezos just gave his ex-wife

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos just gave his ex-wife Mackenzie a bunch of Amazon stock.

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings released earlier this week show Bezos' Amazon stake fell by more than 20 million shares, in what appears to be him giving about 19.7 million shares to MacKenzie in order to comply with their divorce settlement. Bezos also sold a portion of his stake.

The couple finalized their divorce last month, which gave MacKenzie a quarter of the shares the couple had owned together. The terms allowed Jeff Bezos to remain as Amazon’s largest shareholder while keeping voting control over MacKenzie’s shares.

Mackenzie now owns about 4 percent of the company, worth about $36 billion. She has said she will participate in The Giving Pledge, which encourages participants to donate half of their wealth to charity.

In addition to transferring shares to MacKenzie, Bezos sold more than 965,612 shares of the e-commerce giant, or about 1.8 percent of his stake in the company. The shares were worth about $1.8 billion.

Last year, Bezos told Axel Springer CEO Mathias Dopfner he sells about $1 billion worth of Amazon stock each year in order to fund his space company, Blue Origin. It is unclear if that’s the reason for this share sale.

Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos addresses the media about the New Shepard rocket booster and Crew Capsule mockup at the 33rd Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, Colorado, United States April 5, 2017.

Following the transactions, Bezos still owns more than 58.1 million Amazon shares, worth more than $108 billion at Wednesday’s closing price of $1,866.78.

Bezos is the richest man in the world, with a net worth of $117 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.