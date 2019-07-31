Duchess of style: Meghan Markle launching her own clothing line

Duchess Meghan will release a one-for-one clothing line later this year.

She announced the move in British Vogue's upcoming September issue, which she guest-edited.

The issue, which includes a conversation between the Duchess of Sussex and former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama, will hit newsstands on Aug. 2. It features "change-makers united by their fearlessness in breaking barriers," according to British Vogue.

The duchess didn't appear on the cover because she found it "boastful," according to British Vogue's editor-in-chief.

Her clothing line will be a women's workwear collection, which she developed in cooperation with designer Misha Nonoo and fashion brand Jigsaw.

The proceeds from her collection will go to Smart Works which helps unemployed women get back into the workplace.

The duchess reportedly told British Vogue she chose a one-for-one model to remind everyone that strong women are "in it together."

The duchess, who is still on maternity leave after the birth of her son Archie, supposedly worked on this project for multiple months.