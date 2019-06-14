Meghan Markle, Prince Harry hire nanny for Archie: How much do royal caretakers make?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry want the very best nanny to help care for their firstborn child as they fulfill their royal duties. But royal childcare comes at a cost.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex hired a full-time nanny about five weeks after Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was introduced to the world. Before starting the job, the new hire was required to sign an "extensive non-disclosure agreement," royal expert Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday.

The nanny, who is reportedly a U.K.-born female, will have a huge responsibility caring for the baby boy, who is seventh in line to the throne, behind his dad.

Archie has already been dubbed a "very rich" young man and his royal parents "aren't hurting for cash" either, Money says.

Former "Suits" star Markle was worth roughly $5 million before exchanging "I dos" with Prince Harry, who is estimated to have between $25 million and $40 million, per the finance publication. Archie's great grandma, Queen Elizabeth II, is worth a whopping $500 million, according to Forbes. The British monarchy as a whole — including the value of their various properties, jewelry and other "concrete assets" — is worth an impressive $88 billion, Forbes reported, citing a 2017 report from Brand Finance.

So, it's clear his parents can afford to pay their staff well.

But just how money do royal caregivers make, exactly?

Typically, royal nannies go through rigorous (and pricey) training before signing an official contract. For example, Prince William and Kate Middleton's live-in nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, attended Norland College in Bath, England.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and their youngest, Prince Louis. (Chris Jackson/Pool via AP)

"The nannies are taught everything from defensive driving to security issues to how to care for a future king or queen," royal commentator Victoria Murphy told ABC News in 2015. "So [Borrallo] just really knows everything that you could possibly need to know about bringing up a child."

The annual tuition for Norland adds up to about $21,800. On average, Norland graduates start out making around $40,000 a year. But Norland says their full-time nannies usually end up making much more: between $48,000 and $82,000 in London, $40,000 and $57,000 outside of London and up to $101,000 overseas.

"Salary ranges depend upon the Norland Nanny's experience, work history and the number of hours required by the client," Norland states online. "A daily position is normally 50 hours per week; a residential position is normally 60 hours per week."

Royal contributor Omid Scobie told ABC News Archie's nanny won't be working weekends nor will she live at Frogmore Cottage.

Last month, the palace revealed Queen Elizabeth was hiring a social media manager. The position, which clocks less than 40 hours per week, pays at least $33,495 a year.

If you're caring for a royal baby — especially a firstborn, it's safe to assume you'll be making more than that.