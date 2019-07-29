Meghan Markle guest edits for British Vogue, interviews Michelle Obama

The Duchess of Sussex, the American-born member of the royal family known as Meghan Markle before her marriage to Prince Harry, is back to work guest editing the September issue of British Vogue.

Royal officials say the issue will hit newsstands on Aug. 2.

The issue will feature "change-makers united by their fearlessness in breaking barriers" and includes a conversation between the Duchess of Sussex and former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama.

The magazine cover features 15 women, including New Zealand's prime minister, actresses Jane Fonda and Gemma Chan, in addition to other female newsmakers.

British Vogue Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful says Markle chose not to appear on the cover and instead wanted to focus on the women she admires.

The duchess, who is on maternity leave from her royal duties after the birth of her son Archie, apparently worked on the project for seven months.

The Duchess of Sussex says she hopes readers will be inspired by the magazine's focus on the "values, causes, and people making impact in the world today."

WOKINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM - JULY 10: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) The Duchess of Sussex, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (L) attend the King Power Royal

People magazine reports Markle was "very hands-on" from the cover stars to interview.

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, was featured on the magazine's cover in 2016 for its centenary edition.