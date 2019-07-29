Meghan Markle guest edits for British Vogue, interviews Michelle Obama

The Duchess of Sussex, the American-born member of the royal family known as Meghan Markle before her marriage to Prince Harry, is back to work guest editing the September issue of British Vogue.
Royal officials say the issue will hit newsstands on Aug. 2.
The issue will feature "change-makers united by their fearlessness in breaking barriers" and includes a conversation between the Duchess of Sussex and former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama.
The magazine cover features 15 women, including New Zealand's prime minister, actresses Jane Fonda and Gemma Chan, in addition to other female newsmakers.
A sneak peek of the #ForcesForChange video for the September Issue of @BritishVogue. Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Sussex is the first Guest Editor for British Vogue’s September Issue and for the last seven months has worked to create an issue of inclusivity and inspiration, focusing on what connects us rather than what divides us. Fifteen women were chosen for the cover including New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who generously lent her time to support The Duchess in this important issue. The women first met last autumn during Their Royal Highness’ official tour of New Zealand. Above, PM Ardern says: “One change that I’ve noticed over the course of my career, is just how polarised the world is now. I do think there is a solution to that though, and that’s ultimately us coming back to the humanity that we all share." Thank you PM Ardern for being an amazing force for change. For more details on this special project, please see previous post and stay tuned for more updates throughout the week.
British Vogue Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful says Markle chose not to appear on the cover and instead wanted to focus on the women she admires.
The duchess, who is on maternity leave from her royal duties after the birth of her son Archie, apparently worked on the project for seven months.
This morning, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment. Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie. Their son, Archie, was baptised wearing the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years. The original Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter. It was subsequently worn for generations of Royal christenings, including The Queen, her children and her grandchildren until 2004, when The Queen commissioned this handmade replica, in order for the fragile historic outfit to be preserved, and for the tradition to continue. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal
The Duchess of Sussex says she hopes readers will be inspired by the magazine's focus on the "values, causes, and people making impact in the world today."
People magazine reports Markle was "very hands-on" from the cover stars to interview.
Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, was featured on the magazine's cover in 2016 for its centenary edition.