This luxury vacation subscription lets you book unlimited trips — here's how much it will cost

Unlimited luxury vacations could be at your fingertips, but they come at a price.

Continue Reading Below

Inspirato Pass is a newly released luxury travel subscription service from the luxury hospitality company and club called Inspirato.

For only $2,500 a month, users can book trips at one of more than 60,000 luxury vacation homes, hotels or resorts with no fees, taxes or nightly rates, according to its website.

Available trips also include experiences like cruises and safaris.

Though the $2,500 rate only allows for one active reservation at a time, users can pay $5,000 a month for two active reservations. For three active reservations at once, customers can pay $7,500 a month.

Advertisement

However, those rates won’t cover airline tickets, rental cars, parking, internet, food or other activities, per the website.

Subscribers can browse thousands of trips on the Inspirato Pass website and even tailor their search by “Vacation Style.” Those four styles are beach, mountain, lifestyle and metropolitan.

Inspirato Pass is a newly released luxury travel subscription service that costs $2,500 a month. (iStock)

Trips can be as short as two days or as long as 60 days and they can be booked as far as a year in advance, the website said.

The list of available trips updates every day, according to a press release from earlier this month.

"The conceptualization of Inspirato Pass was a natural next step in the evolution of the luxury travel space," Brent Handler, founder and CEO of Inspirato, said in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

"Pass gives affluent travelers the freedom to book a wider variety of trips and experiences on a more frequent basis, without the burden of nightly rates all at tremendous value,” Handler added. “Whether exploring accommodations or experiences for family, play, or business, Inspirato Pass offers something for everyone."