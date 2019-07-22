YouTube’s Logan Paul: Craziest moments from the $1M-a-month superstar

Logan Paul, YouTube star and host of the Impaulsive podcast, has dominated the internet with his music videos and podcasts since his debut on the video-sharing website in 2013.

The 24-year-old former Vine star has developed a substantial following of 16 million on Instagram and 4.89 million on Twitter. He has an estimated following of 19.6 million subscribers on YouTube, and nearly 5.3 million subscribers on a separate account dedicated to his music videos.

According to SocialBlade, the internet and social media star has between 59 and 60 million views per month and between 710 and 720 million per year. With so many viewers and subscribers, Forbes estimates he makes between $14,800 and $236,300 per month, or between $177,000 and $2.8 million per year.

In 2018 Paul made $14.5 million in total earnings. However, his direct earnings fell, largely as a result of his suicide video scandal. To the contrary, his earnings for merchandise rose last year.

How did this 24-year-old media sensation develop such an expansive audience?

FOXBusiness takes a look at the five defining moments that put Logan Paul on the map.

1. Full Song- The Fall of Jake Paul (Official Video) Feat. Why Don’t We

At No. 1, "The Fall of Jake" has around 233,212,797 views. The music video talks about the rivalry between Logan and his brother Jake. Logan calls Jake's music "garbage" and tells him not to forget "that I made you famous." The video was published on July 9, 2017.

2. The Fall of Jake Paul Feat. Why Don’t We (Official Video) #TheSecondVerse

Paul's second-most-viewed music video is a song that discusses the rivalry between Logan and brother Jake. The video has around 78,978,853 views. The video was published on June 3, 2017.

3. The Rise of the Pauls (Official Music Video) feat. Jake Paul #TheSecondVerse

As the title entails, the third-most-watched video is about where the two brothers are now and how they came to be. This video has around 70,907,353 views. This video was published on June 11, 2017.

4. Santa Diss Track (Official Music Video)-

Paul's fourth-most-viewed music video is a Christmas-themed song titled "Santa Diss Track," a song that contains several jokes and stabs at Santa Claus. The video has around 77,452,934 views. The video was published on Dec. 10, 2017.

5. Hero (Official Music Video) Feat. Zircon

Logan Paul's fifth-most viewed video "Hero" has around 62,541,798 views. In the song, Paul reflects on reaching his dreams and being the hero of a boy from Ohio who is also "following his dreams." The video was published on June 20, 2017.