Dior releases skincare line for babies featuring $230 'scented water'

Dior released a line of skincare for babies that features a $230 scented water, a moisturizer to leave a baby's skin "velvety," leading to some criticism.

"Baby Dior Bonne Étoile" is a "scented water for babies and children."

"More than a scented water, it is an object… that can be personalized with the colored ribbon of your choice to accompany your child like a lucky star," the company's description continued.

The scented water is the most expensive product in the collection and costs $230. The scent contains notes of pear note, wild rose and white musk.

Francis Kurkdjian, Dior's creative director of perfume said he "wanted to create a scented water for little ones that is as simple as they are. A child says 'yes,' says 'no,' 'I like' or 'I don't like.' A formula imposed itself, like an impulse, a smile. I wanted to bypass the inevitable orange blossom that has long been the signature scent of childhood, and find a soothing fragrance in a different formula: a dewy and green pear note, brightened by wild rose, wrapped in soft, cottony, protective musks."

Another product, "Baby Dior Le Lait Très Tendre Hydrating Milk," costs $115. The proclaimed benefits included, "intensely hydrant[ing] sensitive and delicate skin, while leaving it supple and preserving its softness. The lotion soothes dry patches, calms feelings of discomfort and visibly reduces redness."

Another in the collection, a cleanser called "Baby Dior La Mousse Très Fondante," says it "gently cleanses delicate skin and fine hair while protecting them from external stressors."

The $95 foam cleanser leaves "Skin… soft, clean and comfortable, while hair is easy to untangle. The creamy texture lathers quickly and easily rinses off with water, leaving the calming scents of pear on the skin," according to the company's website.

In addition to the foam cleanser, Dior also offered a water cleanser for babies.

The "Baby Dior L’eau Très Fraîche" costs $95 and "gently cleanses, soothes and refreshes the skin, while enhancing it with the calming scents of pear. With its no-rinse, non-sticky texture, it leaves delicate skin supple and velvety, with no feeling of tightness," according to the description.

The products in question were listed as "currently unavailable" on Dior's website as of Sunday evening. Fox Business reached out to Dior and LVMH, Dior's parent company, for comment and did not immediately receive a response.

Dr. Hayley Goldbach, a board-certified dermatologist and assistant professor at Brown University, said perfumes for babies can be potentially harmful, Guardian reported.

"I agree that baby perfume sounds like a scam, but it’s also potentially harmful," she said. "The scent of your baby helps you bond with them, and even ‘natural’ perfumes like essential oils have the potential to disrupt a baby’s endocrine system. Avoid at all costs!"