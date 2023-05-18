Johnny Depp signs historic $20 million deal to remain face of Dior Sauvage: report

Johnny Depp has signed a reported historic deal to remain the face of Dior men’s fragrance Sauvage as the star continues his post-Amber Heard defamation trial comeback.

Depp’s more than $20 million three-year deal with Dior is the highest for any men’s cologne, according to Variety.

While the star's Hollywood career suffered following Heard's abuse allegations – he said he was dropped from the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise, and he was also replaced in the "Fantastic Beasts" sequel – Depp has remained the spokesperson for Sauvage since 2015.

The 59-year-old actor’s contract is larger than Robert Pattinson’s $12 million deal for Dior Homme and Brad Pitt’s $7 million for Chanel No. 5, according to the outlet.

WHAT IS JOHNNY DEPP'S NET WORTH?

Fox News Digital has reached out to Dior and representatives for Depp for comment.

Depp faced near cancelation in 2018 after Heard accused him of domestic abuse in a Washington Post op-ed, but following a closely-watched six-week defamation trial brought by Depp against Heard over her allegations, the "Edward Scissorhands" actor prevailed.

The "Aquaman" actress, who did not mention Depp by name in the op-ed, was ordered to pay him $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages.

The amount was reduced late last year to $1 million. At the time, his attorney said he would donate the money to charity.

This week, Depp received a seven-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival for his role as French King Louis XV in "Jeanne du Barry" – his first leading role in three years.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Depp told Variety during the festival he does not feel "boycotted" by Hollywood.

"I don’t feel boycotted by Hollywood, because I don’t think about Hollywood. I don’t have much further need for Hollywood, myself," he said. "It's a strange, funny time where everybody would love to be able to be themselves, but they can't. They must fall in line with the person in front of them. If you want to live that life, I wish you the best."

He admitted, however, he felt that way in the past.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"Did I feel boycotted by Hollywood? You’d have to not have a pulse to feel like, ‘No. None of this is happening. It’s a weird joke,'" he said Wednesday. "When you’re asked to resign from a film you’re doing because of something that is merely a function of vowels and consonants floating in the air, yes, you feel boycotted."