Absolut, Kahlúa release espresso martini perfume for $105

Espresso martini fans will have the ability to wear the scent of the popular cocktail.

That will happen thanks to a new espresso martini-inspired fragrance, Blend No. 83, from Pernod Ricard’s vodka brand Absolut and coffee liqueur brand Kahlúa. The two teamed up with Imaginary Authors perfumery to make it, according to subsidiary Pernod Ricard USA.

Getting the limited-edition fragrance will cost $105.

The product became available Tuesday for pre-order. People will have an opportunity to get an accompanying "crystal martini coupe-like bottle" for the perfume while supplies last, Pernod Ricard said.

The company and perfumery designed it to smell like "Dark Chocolate, Sugarcane Rum, Arabic Coffee, Velvety Foam and Night Musk," according to the release.

Its shipments will kick off in a matter of weeks, Imaginary Authors indicated on its website.

"Like most Espresso Martini aficionados, we can’t get enough of the cocktail’s velvet warming flavor profile," Absolut and Kahlúa Marketing Vice President Matt Foley said in a statement. "This holiday, we want to spread Espresso Martini cheer and what better way to get people in the mood than with the must-have scent (and cocktail) of the season?"

The espresso martini, whose origins date back to the '80s, has increasingly become a go-to for those who enjoy cocktails, things Pernod Ricard wanted to commemorate.

Absolut and Kahlúa are just two brands under Pernod Ricard’s umbrella. It has Jameson, Malibu, Monkey 47, Beefeater London and others, too.

It has distribution of its products in some 160 countries, according to the French company.