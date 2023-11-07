Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Lifestyle
Published

Absolut, Kahlúa release espresso martini perfume for $105

Pernod Ricard teamed up with a perfumery to make the fragrance

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for November 7

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

Espresso martini fans will have the ability to wear the scent of the popular cocktail.

That will happen thanks to a new espresso martini-inspired fragrance, Blend No. 83, from Pernod Ricard’s vodka brand Absolut and coffee liqueur brand Kahlúa. The two teamed up with Imaginary Authors perfumery to make it, according to subsidiary Pernod Ricard USA.

Getting the limited-edition fragrance will cost $105. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The product became available Tuesday for pre-order. People will have an opportunity to get an accompanying "crystal martini coupe-like bottle" for the perfume while supplies last, Pernod Ricard said.

Blend No 83

Blend No. 83 along with brands Absolut and Kahlua (Pernod Ricard USA)

The company and perfumery designed it to smell like "Dark Chocolate, Sugarcane Rum, Arabic Coffee, Velvety Foam and Night Musk," according to the release.

NEW ‘OLIVE OIL MARTINI’ IN A CAN HITS NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE MARKET: WOULD YOU TRY IT?

Its shipments will kick off in a matter of weeks, Imaginary Authors indicated on its website. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
PRNDY PERNOD RICARD SA 36.52 -0.30 -0.81%

"Like most Espresso Martini aficionados, we can’t get enough of the cocktail’s velvet warming flavor profile," Absolut and Kahlúa Marketing Vice President Matt Foley said in a statement. "This holiday, we want to spread Espresso Martini cheer and what better way to get people in the mood than with the must-have scent (and cocktail) of the season?"

Poznan, Poland - June 22, 2016: Absolut Vodka is a brand of vodka, produced near Ahus, in Sweden. Owned by French group Pernod Ricard it is one of the largest brand of alcoholic spirits in the world. (iStock / iStock)

The espresso martini, whose origins date back to the '80s, has increasingly become a go-to for those who enjoy cocktails, things Pernod Ricard wanted to commemorate.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Absolut and Kahlúa are just two brands under Pernod Ricard’s umbrella. It has Jameson, Malibu, Monkey 47, Beefeater London and others, too.

It has distribution of its products in some 160 countries, according to the French company.

Pernod Ricard