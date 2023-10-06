UAW strike: Live Updates
Thousands of United Autoworkers remain on strike with the walkout now on day 22 impacting Ford, GM, and Stellantis and erasing billions from the U.S. economy.
incoming update…
The United Auto Workers is hosting a 2pm Facebook live which is expected to outline the next steps in the strike against Ford, GM and Stellantis.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|F
|$11.70
|-0.20
|-1.72
|GM
|$29.90
|-0.41
|-1.35
|STLA
|$18.72
|-0.17
|-0.90
Since the strike began in September, UAW President Shawn Fain used Fridays to get more aggressive with the walkout.
