UAW strike: Live Updates
Thousands of United Autoworkers remain on strike at Ford, GM, and Stellantis for the first time since 2019 and have given the automakers a key Friday deadline threatening to expand the strike, erasing billions from the U.S. economy.
incoming update…
UAW President Shawn Fain speaks to members and the big three automakers live on Facebook.
The UAW is doubling-down on its efforts against GM and Stellantis as the strike is set to expand. As for Ford, its making progress with the union but risks to the economy remain.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|GM
|$32.65
|-0.07
|-0.20
|STLA
|$19.43
|0.10
|0.54
|F
|$12.50
|0.30
|2.46
Moments after UAW President Shawn Fain said the union is making progress with Ford more so than with GM and Stellantis...Ford put out the following statement.
"We continue to negotiate with the UAW and we are bargaining issue by issue - just like we did with Unifor in Canada. Our focus is on negotiating a deal that rewards our employees, allows for the continuation of Ford's unique position as the most American automaker and enables Ford to invest and grow. We have more work ahead of us before we can reach an agreement' the company stated.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|GM
|$32.87
|0.15
|0.47
|STLA
|$19.50
|0.17
|0.85
President Biden will reportedly get an invitation to appear on the UAW's picket line, according to a report from Reuters.
UAW President Shawn Fain will deliver an update to members via a Facebook live message at 10:00 a.m. ET. He has threatened to expand the strike beyond the single assembly plants at each company at noon unless serious progress has been made in the negotiations
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|GM
|$32.71
|-0.49
|-1.48
|F
|$12.20
|-0.16
|-1.29
|STLA
|$19.33
|-0.34
|-1.73
Live Coverage begins here