UAW strike: Live Updates

Developing Story Ford responds to UAW

Moments after UAW President Shawn Fain said the union is making progress with Ford more so than with GM and Stellantis...Ford put out the following statement.

"We continue to negotiate with the UAW and we are bargaining issue by issue - just like we did with Unifor in Canada. Our focus is on negotiating a deal that rewards our employees, allows for the continuation of Ford's unique position as the most American automaker and enables Ford to invest and grow. We have more work ahead of us before we can reach an agreement' the company stated.

$

<style>#embed {padding: 0px 88px 0px 88px;} @media only screen and (max-width: 800px) {#embed {margin-right: 0px; padding: 0px;}}</style><p style="font-size:x-large;"><strong>Ford</strong></p><iframe width="100%" height="500px" src="https://foxbusinessp.factsetdigitalsolutions.com/markets/chart?symbol=F">